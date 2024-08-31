Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 346 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $27,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after buying an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.60. 3,583,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

