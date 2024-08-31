Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 750 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.1 %

TPR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 2,806,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

