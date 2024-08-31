Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 88,911 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,911 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of Salesforce worth $190,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $5,692,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 61.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.90. 10,391,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

