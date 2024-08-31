Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.