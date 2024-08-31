Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,721.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 337,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 318,748 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 7,301,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The company has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.