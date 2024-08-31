Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 14,500 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.4% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXP opened at $257.77 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $279.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

