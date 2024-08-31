Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 17,530 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of Crocs worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $146.17 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

