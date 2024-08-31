Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,502 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of Americold Realty Trust worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLD stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

