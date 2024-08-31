Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,804 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Ashland worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ashland’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

