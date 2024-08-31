Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 504,183 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,183 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Cencora by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.57. 1,228,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,154. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.93.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

