Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 72,896 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,896 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $56,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

