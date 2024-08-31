Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,582,123 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,283 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $73,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

LUV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

