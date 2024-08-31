Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 283,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,501,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

