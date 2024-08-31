Fortis Group Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,271 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

