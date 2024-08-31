Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Trading Up 2.7 %
Pinterest stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
