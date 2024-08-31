Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,403,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,367 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

