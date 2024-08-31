Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 20,718 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.