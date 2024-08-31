Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,648 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 542,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 49,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

