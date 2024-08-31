Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 19,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

