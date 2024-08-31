Forum Financial Management LP Buys 119 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $298.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

