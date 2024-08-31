Forum Financial Management LP Buys 15,112 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

