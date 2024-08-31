Forum Financial Management LP Has $465,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,573.0% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 596,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after purchasing an additional 560,567 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.