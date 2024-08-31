Forum Financial Management LP Sells 182 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after buying an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,546,000 after buying an additional 252,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $113.66.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

