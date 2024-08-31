Forum Financial Management LP Sells 4,997 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

