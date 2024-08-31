Foster Group Inc. Acquires 765 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The company has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

