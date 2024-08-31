Foster Group Inc. Buys 620 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.60. 3,287,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,081. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

