Foster Group Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,489,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,306. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

