Foster Group Inc. Has $66.84 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $66,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 655,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFUS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. 152,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

