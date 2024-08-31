Foster Group Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,089. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

