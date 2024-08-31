Foster Group Inc. Has $990,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554,606 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 586.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,287. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.