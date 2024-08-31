Foster Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $55.81. 171,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,646. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

