Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.64. 1,599,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

