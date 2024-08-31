Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $19,904,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,741,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,059,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,971. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

