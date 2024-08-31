Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.87. The stock had a trading volume of 682,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.