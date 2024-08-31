Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Up 55.7% in August

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the July 31st total of 220,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $286,995. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FDP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 343,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,104. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

