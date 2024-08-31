Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.60. 146,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 41,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$638.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of C$285.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6768293 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Dividend Announcement

Frontera Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.45%.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

