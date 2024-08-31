Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.60. 146,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 41,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$638.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of C$285.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6768293 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontera Energy Dividend Announcement
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
