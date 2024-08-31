Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Frontline Stock Up 3.6 %

FRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

