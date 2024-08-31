Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

IT stock traded up $6.08 on Friday, reaching $491.96. 396,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

