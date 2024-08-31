GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares in the company, valued at $63,782,257.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $2,082,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,782,257.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,948 shares of company stock worth $24,336,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

