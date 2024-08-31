Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Genelux has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -1.57.

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,981 shares of company stock worth $449,177. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

