Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $156.53. 466,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

View Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.