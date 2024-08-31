General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Electric worth $202,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

