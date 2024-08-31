Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 1,553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Stock Performance
CMPRF remained flat at $1.19 on Friday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.
About Gentera
