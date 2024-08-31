Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 1,553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CMPRF remained flat at $1.19 on Friday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

