GGM Financials LLC Buys Shares of 10,547 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of GGM Financials LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

