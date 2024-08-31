GGM Financials LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF accounts for about 9.6% of GGM Financials LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GGM Financials LLC owned about 6.20% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GPIQ traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,787. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4096 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

