GGM Financials LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

