GGM Financials LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. 2,892,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,424. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

