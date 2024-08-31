Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,204,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,005. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

