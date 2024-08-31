Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Capital worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

