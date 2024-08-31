Global Financial Private Client LLC Buys 3,545 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,955. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $83.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

